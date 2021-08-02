Beatrice seals grid assets sale

Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm, a joint venture owned by SSE Renewables, Red Rock Power, The Renewables Infrastructure Group and Equitix, has signed an agreement to sell the offshore transmission assets (OFTO) of the 588 MW offshore wind farm, Scotland’s largest offshore generation asset, to Transmission Capital Partners, a consortium comprising International Public Partnerships, Amber Infrastructure Group and Transmission Investment.

The sale relates to the transmission cable connection to the offshore wind farm located in Scotland’s Outer Moray Firth, approximately 13.5 km off the Caithness coastline in Scotland.

The transmission assets include two offshore transformer modules, the onshore substation at Blackhillock and export cables, and hold an asset value of £437.9m.

Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Limited will provide logistics and reactive services support to Transmission Capital Partners under an operations and maintenance agreement.

Beatrice offshore wind farm became fully operational in June 2019 following seven years of development and three years of construction. Its 84 wind turbines are capable of providing enough wind-powered electricity for up to 450,000 homes.