Bechtel and Hexicon form floating wind partnership

US company Bechtel and Swedish company Hexicon have formed a partnership to develop technology for large-scale floating wind power generation projects off the coast of the UK.

Bechtel offers engineering, construction, and project management services while Hexicon is mainly engaged in the design, development and engineering of floating multi-turbine wind power platforms.

The partnership aims to develop the design and constructability of a 35 to 40 MW floating wind project. The team will also explore how the technology could be brought to market and the roles that local suppliers could play in shipbuilding, mooring, and installations, as well as the long-term serving needs of floating offshore wind.

“Our technology is one of a handful of solutions that can support deep water offshore wind projects, which will massively increase the potential for offshore wind power generation,” said Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon.

“The UK has shown great initiative in this industry and we are delighted to have world-leading construction and engineering company Bechtel to help us deploy our innovative twin turbine floating foundation in British waters. This will be good for the UK and beyond, as the world’s demand for clean energy solutions continues to grow exponentially,” Thor added.