Beihai bags two more newcastlemax orders

Chinese shipbuilder Qingdao Beihai Shipyard has won a contract for a pair of 210,000 dwt newcastlemaxes from domestic owner Zheijiang Xiehai Shipping. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2023. No price has been revealed.

Beihai Shipyard has carved out a niche for itself with newcastlemaxes, and today boasts more ships of this type on order than any other yard in the world.

Xiehai Shipping was established in 2015 and is an integration of the shipping assets of state-run Zhoushan Transport Investment Group.