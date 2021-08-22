Dry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

Beihai bags two more newcastlemax orders

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 23, 2021
0 162 Less than a minute

Chinese shipbuilder Qingdao Beihai Shipyard has won a contract for a pair of 210,000 dwt newcastlemaxes from domestic owner Zheijiang Xiehai Shipping. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2023. No price has been revealed.

Beihai Shipyard has carved out a niche for itself with newcastlemaxes, and today boasts more ships of this type on order than any other yard in the world.

Xiehai Shipping was established in 2015 and is an integration of the shipping assets of state-run Zhoushan Transport Investment Group.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 23, 2021
0 162 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button