Greater ChinaShipyardsTankers

Beihai Shipping signs order for shuttle tanker pair with DSIC

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 23, 2020
0 156 Less than a minute

Shanghai-based Beihai Shipping has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for the construction of two 155,000 dwt shuttle tankers.

The contract is made up of firm order of one vessel plus option for another.

The vessels will be deployed at CNOOC’s oilfield project in Brazil upon delivery in 2022.

Beihai Shipping is a tanker joint venture between CNOOC and Cosco, and the company transports crude oil in both the international and domestic markets

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 23, 2020
0 156 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button