Beihai Shipping signs order for shuttle tanker pair with DSIC

Shanghai-based Beihai Shipping has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for the construction of two 155,000 dwt shuttle tankers.

The contract is made up of firm order of one vessel plus option for another.

The vessels will be deployed at CNOOC’s oilfield project in Brazil upon delivery in 2022.

Beihai Shipping is a tanker joint venture between CNOOC and Cosco, and the company transports crude oil in both the international and domestic markets