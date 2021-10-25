Beihai wins newcastlemax orders from Chinese Maritime Transport

China’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry (BSIC) has won a contract from Taiwan’s Chinese Maritime Transport (CMT) for the construction of two newcastlemax bulk carriers. The order follows a similar deal in May this year for the 210,000 dwt pair but with a different price tag.

Back in May, BSIC and CMT struck a deal for two newcastlemax bulker newbuildings worth around $58.5m for each vessel. The repeat order, however, comes at $63m per vessel, expected to deliver in the third quarter of 2024.

The newbuildings will be 300 m long and meet the requirements of Tier III emission standard of the IMO and EEDI Phase III. Excluding the latest order, VesselsValue data shows TCM currently owns 10 ships between 174,300 dwt and 208,000 dwt, with two 210,000 dwt newbuilds set for delivery in 2022.

The newcastlemax specialist builder, Beihai, also landed a contract earlier this year for a pair of 210,000 dwt units from domestic owner Zheijiang Xiehai Shipping, worth around $60m each and set for delivery in 2023.