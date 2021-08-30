Beijing demands tanker owners detail what they’re carrying onboard as they enter Chinese waters

Tanker owners coming near to China have more paperwork to complete. China is flexing its muscle in the South China Sea at a time where the US and allies are conducting military procedures in the region.

Beijing on Sunday unveiled new maritime rules which mandate vessels carrying radioactive materials, oil, chemicals, LNG and a host of other supplies to report the details of their cargoes upon their entry into Chinese waters.

Beijing claims almost all of the 1.3m sq miles South China Sea as its sovereign territory.