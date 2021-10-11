Beks bags another cape

Istanbul-based Beks Shipmanagement has snapped up its second cape in the space of one month.

Broking reports indicate that the fast-growing owner has tabled around $32.5m for the nine-year-old cape True Endurance , sold by JP Morgan’s Global Maritime Investment Fund.

The Turkish player is one of many buyers hoping to relet their ships in a segment that is approaching the $100,000 per day barrier.

Beks has been busy all year, roughly tabling around $100m for five ships so far this year, four bulkers and a tanker.

Beks Ship Management and Trading was established in 2011 by the Turkish tycoon Ali Bekmezci.