Dry CargoEurope

Beks bags another cape

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowOctober 11, 2021
0 51 Less than a minute
BEKS

Istanbul-based Beks Shipmanagement has snapped up its second cape in the space of one month.

Broking reports indicate that the fast-growing owner has tabled around $32.5m for the nine-year-old cape True Endurance, sold by JP Morgan’s Global Maritime Investment Fund.

The Turkish player is one of many buyers hoping to relet their ships in a segment that is approaching the $100,000 per day barrier.

Beks has been busy all year, roughly tabling around $100m for five ships so far this year, four bulkers and a tanker.

Beks Ship Management and Trading was established in 2011 by the Turkish tycoon Ali Bekmezci.

Tags
Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowOctober 11, 2021
0 51 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button