Beks scores first newcastlemax

Istanbul-based Beks Ship Management and Trading, one of the most active Turkish owners in the secondhand market over the past 12 months, has secured its first deal of the year.

This time sources tell Splash it has added its first newcastlemax, the 206,000 dwt Cape Maple . The 2005-built bulker was sold for around $15m by Japanese interests. The Imabari-built bulker will join 15 more bulkers in the Beks fleet controlled by Turkish tycoon Ali Bekmezci, including six capes.

Beks laid down the winning bid for 17 deals last year. Its ballooning fleet list now counts 32 ships.