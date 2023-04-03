EuropeTankers

Beks seals another tanker deal

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 4, 2023
BEKS

Turkish tycoon Ali Bekmezci, and his Beks Ship Management, continue to emerge as the buyer of older tanker units.

So far this year, the outfit has had seven ships coming in while one ship has been shipped out.

The active Turk is now identified as the taker of the STX-built, 74,000 dwt Energy Champion for just under $20m. The ship was noted sold by Greek owner Victor Restis and his Enterprises Shipping and Trading a fortnight ago. It has since been renamed Beks Lily.

VesselsValue estimates that Beks’ fleet is now valued at just under $700m.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

