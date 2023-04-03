Beks seals another tanker deal

Turkish tycoon Ali Bekmezci, and his Beks Ship Management, continue to emerge as the buyer of older tanker units.

So far this year, the outfit has had seven ships coming in while one ship has been shipped out.

The active Turk is now identified as the taker of the STX-built, 74,000 dwt Energy Champion for just under $20m. The ship was noted sold by Greek owner Victor Restis and his Enterprises Shipping and Trading a fortnight ago. It has since been renamed Beks Lily .

VesselsValue estimates that Beks’ fleet is now valued at just under $700m.