Beks Shipmanagement linked to its first cape deal

Istanbul-based Beks Shipmanagement is reported joining a string of other Turkish owners, trying their luck in the secondhand market.

This week, sales registers and broking reports indicate that the fast-growing owner has tabled around $31m for the 10-year-old cape Prosperous , sold by Chinese owner Teh Hu Cargocean. The ship is reported in good condition, with its special survey passed in May and several years until its next drydock.

Beks has been busy all year, buying three supramaxes. This year’s spending spree also includes an entry into tankers, buying a 15-year-old 105,000 dwt ship from Greece’s Minerva Marine.

The Istanbul-based shipowner and operator Beks Ship Management and Trading was established in 2011 by the Turkish tycoon Ali Bekmezci.