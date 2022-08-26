AsiaPorts and Logistics

Belawan port set for upgrade

The port of Belawan on the Indonesian island of Sumatra is set for a sizeable upgrade.

Indonesian state-owned port operator Pelindo and a consortium of the country’s sovereign wealth fund and DP World have agreed to expand the port as part of an earlier $7.5bn deal between the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and Dubai-based DP World.

Belawan New Container Terminal (BNCT) is located in the northeastern coast of Sumatra island. The aim is to double capacity at the terminal to 1.4m teu in the next six years.

The giant archipelago of Indonesia has been announcing a host of big port upgrades recently.

