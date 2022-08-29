Belledune and Wilhelmshaven ports to support clean energy partnership between Canada and Germany

The Belledune Port Authority (BPA), which manages the infrastructure and assets of the Port of Belledune in northern New Brunswick, Canada, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Niedersachsen Ports in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, to collaborate on the movement of dry and liquid bulk commodities, as well as manufactured products, between Canada and Germany, with a focus on clean fuels and green products.

The MOU will support the recently signed MOU between the Governments of Canada and Germany to establish an energy partnership aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 through a transition to safe, secure, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy.

“This agreement creates a direct trade corridor between New Brunswick and one of the biggest clean-energy markets in Europe,” said BPA CEO Denis Caron. “We are very pleased to support Canada’s efforts to provide sustainable energy to the world, while meeting our own goals to diversify, encourage new investment and develop green energy solutions.”

The MOU between the ports recognizes the role that their operations will play in creating infrastructure aimed at the production, storage and shipment of clean fuels and green manufactured goods, for both domestic and intercontinental markets, and in assuring safe and secure access for the movement of clean fuels, green energy and other products between Canada and Germany.

The BPA also recently reached an agreement in principle with Cross River Infrastructure Partners to develop a green hydrogen production facility at the port. This development agreement will support the Port of Belledune’s efforts to diversify its business and develop new industries fueled by renewable energy.