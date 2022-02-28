Belships fixes bulker on period deal

Norwegian owner Belships has secured a period time charter contract with an undisclosed client for one of its bulk carriers, expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022.

The Oslo-listed firm has fixed the unnamed bulker for about 22 to 26 months at $23,750 per day.

Belships said its contract coverage for 2022 now stands at 70% at an average rate of $23,000 net per day per vessel.

The company has a fleet of 27 ships consisting of supramaxes and ultramaxes with an average age of less than 4 years and a daily cash breakeven for 2022 of about $10,000 per ship. Earlier this month, it penned a sale and leaseback deal for its ultramax newbuilding, Belyamoto, which is scheduled for delivery in November 2022.