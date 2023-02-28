Belships moves for Japanese ultramax resales

Oslo-listed Belships has pounced for three ultramax resales lined up at Japanese yards, which will take its fleet to 34 ships.

The 64,000 dwt trio are scheduled for delivery in Q4 2024, Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. The vessels are fully financed through time charter lease agreements, each for a period of seven up to 10 years, with purchase options at current market levels during the charter. Cash breakeven for the vessels upon delivery will be about $14,000 per day.

“Belships will be taking over new vessels whilst the orderbook and supply side approaches the lowest levels seen in 30 years,” the company stated in a release.

“We are able to increase our fleet without investing any cash, this will therefore not affect our dividend capacity in the near future. We also believe the best way for us to approach the green shift is to acquire the most efficient vessels available and pair it with a financing structure which gives us a bridge to the future with optionality and flexibility,” said Belships CEO, Lars Christian Skarsgård.