Norway’s Belships has announced the sale of its 2011-built supramax Belocean , the oldest ship in its fleet.

The vessel was sold to Germany’s Oskar Wehr according to VesselsValue, who attached a price of $19.6m to the sale with a charter attached.

Delivery is scheduled for February 2022, and Belships said it generate around $13m from the sale after the repayment of outstanding loans.

The sale leaves Belships with a fleet of 27 supramax/ultramax bulk carriers.