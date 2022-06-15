Belships seals four new charters

Norwegian bulk carrier owner and operator Belships has fixed out four vessels on period charter contracts for about two years at an average dayrate of about $22,000 per vessel.

The Oslo-listed firm said that two of the contracts with undisclosed charterers will commence in the second quarter of 2022, while the remaining pair is set to start during the third quarter of the same year.

Beslships owns a fleet of 29 ships consisting mostly of ultramaxes with an average age of about three-and-a-half years and daily cash breakeven for 2022 of around $10,000 per vessel.

The company’s contract coverage for the next four quarters, from Q3 2022 onwards, stands at 70% at a gross rate of about $23,600 per day per vessel. Belships added in a filing that for 2023 contract coverage stands at 45% at a gross rate of about $23,000 per day per vessel.