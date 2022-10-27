Belships seals three new charters

Norway’s Belships has chartered out three of its ultramax bulk carriers on period contracts. The Oslo-listed company has one vessel fixed between 10 and 13 months at $17,750 per day, the second between 11 and 13 months at 16,250 per day, and the third vessel will earn $17,250 per day and be employed between five and seven months.

Two of the new period contracts have commenced this month and the third will begin in November. The vessels have not been disclosed.

The deals mean the Norwegian owner has 90% contract coverage in the fourth quarter, covered at an average gross rate of $22,900 per day per vessel. For 2023, contract coverage stands at 50% at a gross rate of about $21,900 per day per vessel.

The Lars Christian Skarsgård-led supramax and ultramax owner has a fleet of 31 ships with an average age below four years.