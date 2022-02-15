Dry CargoEurope

Belships strikes sale and leaseback deal for ultramax newbuilding

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 16, 2022
Norwegian owner Belships has sealed a deal to sell and lease back its ultramax newbuilding, Belyamoto, which is scheduled for delivery in November 2022. The Oslo-listed firm said the bareboat charter is for 10 years with options to repurchase the vessel at below current market levels. 

The lease deal has a fixed interest rate with an average cost of 4.6%, and there are no purchase obligations at the end of the charter. Belships added it will pay $4m as a downpayment upon signing the agreement, which is expected to close in Q1 2022.

Earlier this year, Belships entered into a sale and leaseback deal for another two ultramax bulkers, with a net cash effect of about $14m. The company has a fleet of 27 supramax and ultramax bulkers with an average age of less than 4 years and an average cash breakeven of about $10,000. 

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

