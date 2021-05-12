Belships takes fleet to 26 with another new ultramax bulker

Norwegian owner Belships is expanding its fleet with a ten-year bareboat contract for a newbuilding 61,000 dwt ultramax bulker of Japanese design expected to be delivered upon completion of construction at a Chinese yard during November 2021.

The cash breakeven for the vessel, to be named Belforce upon delivery, will be arround $10,900 per day, including operational expenses.

Belships is paying $3m upon signing the contract, which is expected to take place during Q2 2021.

The company said it has a purchase option on the ship, which can be exercised after the third year of the charter. There are no obligations to purchase the vessel.

Belships has five newbuildings expected to be delivered between August and November 2021.

Last month, the company acquired a Chinese-built (2017) ultramax bulk carrier for $21.75m.

Belships fleet will count 26 supramax/ultramax bulkers, after completion of all outstanding transactions.