Berge Bulk adds more wind power

Singapore-based owner Berge Bulk has contracted a British maker of rotor sails Anemoi Marine Technologies to supply and fit two of its bulkers with wind-assisted propulsion.

The first vessel, the 2012-built valemax ore carrier Berge Neblina was made wind-ready earlier this year and will be fitted with four of Anemoi’s large folding deployment rotor sails.

Berge Bulk took the same approach with the second vessel, a 2017-built newcastlemax Berge Mulhacen, which will also receive four folding rotor sails. Plan approval has been obtained for both ships from DNV.

The news comes hot on the heels of Berge Bulk’s announcement that it will equip its 2018-built newcastlemax bulker Berge Olympus with BAR Technologies’ wind propulsion technology WindWings.

The James Marshall-led company, which owns and manages a fleet of over 80 vessels, has agreed with BARTech and Yara Marine Technologies to retrofit the 210,000 dwt ship with solid wing sails in the second quarter of 2023.

“Wind propulsion is an option we have explored previously in other formats, and we firmly believe it can help achieve our decarbonisation commitments,” said Paolo Tonon, technical director at Berge Bulk, which has committed to developing and deploying commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission vessels by 2030.

Anemoi’s rotor sails are large mechanical sails that harness the power of the wind to reduce emissions and fuel consumption on commercial ships when driven to spin. The company said it estimates that the four-rotor system will save Berge Bulk 1,200 to 1,500 metric tonnes of fuel per vessel each year.