James Marshall-led Berge Bulk has tabled around $98m for two young very large ore carriers sold by Chinese cape specialist Cara Shipping.

Brokers note that Berge Bulk has bought the 250,000 dwt Stella Daphne and Stella Isabel, ships that are five and seven years old respectively. The giant bulker pair were built at Beihai Shipyard in Qingdao.

The deal marks Berge Bulk’s first reported secondhand purchase in 2022.