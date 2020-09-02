Berge Bulk snaps up second newcastlemax in quick succession

Berge Bulk is widely linked to the purchase of the 14-year-old 203,200 dwt Japanese-built Cape Daisy for around $13m, a ship sold by Fukujin Kisen.

This will be the second Universal-built newcastlemax purchase by the Singapore-based outfit since July.

Two months ago the James Marshall-led firm paid Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) $13.6m for the one year older sister ship, Cape Rosa.

Berge Bulk is in the process of taking on four 210,000 dwt bulker newbuilds from Bohai Shipbuilding in China, all set for delivery before year-end.