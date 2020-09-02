AsiaDry Cargo

Berge Bulk snaps up second newcastlemax in quick succession

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow September 2, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Berge Bulk is widely linked to the purchase of the 14-year-old 203,200 dwt Japanese-built Cape Daisy for around $13m, a ship sold by Fukujin Kisen.

This will be the second Universal-built newcastlemax purchase by the Singapore-based outfit since July.

Two months ago the James Marshall-led firm paid Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) $13.6m for the one year older sister ship, Cape Rosa.

Berge Bulk is in the process of taking on four 210,000 dwt bulker newbuilds from Bohai Shipbuilding in China, all set for delivery before year-end.

Tags
Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close