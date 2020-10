Berge Bulk is busy bolstering its cape fleet. Multiple broking reports link the James Marshall-led firm with the acquisition of the 10-year-old, Jinhai-built Pacific Queen for $14.5m.

Last month Splash reported Berge Bulk had paid $13.8m for the Cape Fushen.

Since the start of 2019, Berge Bulk has been very active, chopping and changing its fleet, sending eight ships for scrap and buying another seven vessels.