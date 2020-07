Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) is pruning its fleet, letting go of a newcatlesmax and a post-panamax.

James Marshall-led Berge Bulk is understood to have paid $13.6m for the 203,200 dwt Japanese-built Cape Rosa , the second deal the Singapore player has completed in the cape segment this year.

The latest ship takes the Berge Bulk fleet to 48 vessels.

K Line has also found a buyer – yet to be revealed – for the 20-year-old 88,300 dwt Corona Horizon, sold for $5.2m.