Berge Bulk to install wind propulsion tech on newcastlemax bulker

James Marshall-led Berge Bulk will equip its 2018-built newcastlemax bulker Berge Olympus with BAR Technologies’ wind propulsion technology WindWings.

The Singapore-based company, which owns and manages a fleet of over 80 vessels, has agreed with BARTech and Yara Marine Technologies to retrofit the 210,000 dwt ship in the second quarter of 2023.

The large, solid wing sails on board the bulker will measure up to 50 m in height and, according to BARTech, will be capable of reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 30% through a combination of wind propulsion and route optimisation.

“This partnership with BAR Tech and Yara Marine is a great step towards our transition to zero-emission operations. Preserving our planet’s resources is fundamental to Berge Bulk’s sustainability vision and goals,” said Berge Bulk’s CEO Marshall.

“At Berge Bulk, we believe in the results that can be achieved by harnessing wind power. Evaluating this groundbreaking technology, the estimated impact on reducing emissions can be at least as significant as transitional fuels.”

In addition to being an early adopter of wind-assisted propulsion technology, Berge Bulk’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2025 at the latest, includes solar power trials, investments in advanced atomic power solutions for shipping and offering clients an option for carbon neutral cargo delivery via offsets.

Mitsubishi Corporation’s 2017-built panamax bulk carrier Pyxis Ocean will be the first vessel retrofitted with BAR Technologies’ WindWings, on a charter with development partner, Cargill. Deployment is expected at the beginning of 2023.