BSM cops $1.75m Hawaiian bilge waste fine

February 11th, 2020 Americas, Environment, Europe, Operations 0 comments

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Hawaii to one count of maintaining false and incomplete records relating to the discharge of bilge waste from the tanker Topaz Express, a felony violation of the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships.

The plea comes after the vessel’s chief engineer and second engineer pled guilty to their involvement in the offence.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, BSM will pay a total fine of $1.75m and serve a four-year term of probation.

Additionally, BSM must implement a robust environmental compliance plan, which applies to all 38 vessels operated by the company that call on US ports.

“Prosecutions like this one are important because, by holding companies accountable for the harm they cause to the ocean’s ecosystem, we do our part to protect the planet and its finite resources.  In Hawaii, we are surrounded by the beauty of the Pacific Ocean, and companies that intentionally damage the ocean’s ecosystem must be held accountable for their criminal conduct,” said US attorney Kenji Price.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

