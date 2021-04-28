ContainersEuropeOperations

Bernhard Schulte quits Hanseatic Unity Chartering

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 28, 2021
0 6 Less than a minute
Bernhard Schulte

Five years after co-launching Hanseatic Unity Chartering (HUC), Bernhard Schulte has quit the joint tonnage chartering and marketing platform with Asiatic & Atlantic Lloyd, Borealis Maritime, Leonhardt & Blumberg, and Reederei Nord.

In a statement issued this week, Hanseatic Unity said: “The current strong container market creates strategic opportunities for shareholders and investors alike, and as such, we announce the mutually agreed departure of Bernhard Schulte from HUC. With effect from 30th April 2021 the container and dry bulk chartering activities of Bernhard Schulte tonnage will be taken in-house.”

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 28, 2021
0 6 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button