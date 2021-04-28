Bernhard Schulte quits Hanseatic Unity Chartering

Five years after co-launching Hanseatic Unity Chartering (HUC), Bernhard Schulte has quit the joint tonnage chartering and marketing platform with Asiatic & Atlantic Lloyd, Borealis Maritime, Leonhardt & Blumberg, and Reederei Nord.

In a statement issued this week, Hanseatic Unity said: “The current strong container market creates strategic opportunities for shareholders and investors alike, and as such, we announce the mutually agreed departure of Bernhard Schulte from HUC. With effect from 30th April 2021 the container and dry bulk chartering activities of Bernhard Schulte tonnage will be taken in-house.”