Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement enters Saudi Arabian offshore sector

Hamburg-based ship manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has formed a joint venture with Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS) to offer third-party shipmanagement services to the offshore sector in Saudi Arabia.

Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services has a fleet of more than 40 offshore vessels, and BSM said that through the partnership it can access the market to provide crew, technical and additional ship management services as an in-Kingdom supplier.

Specifically, BSM will benefit from RVOS’s knowledge of the Saudi Arabian offshore landscape and its regional client base. In turn, RVOS will gain access to global markets through BSM’s international presence, and to its pool of offshore crew and training and talent recruitment processes. Moreover, Rawabi benefits from the customized IT systems used by BSM for efficient ship management and developed by MariApps, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSM.

Nick Topham, managing director of BSM Germany, said: “We are delighted to form a joint venture with Rawabi as together we explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia. The two companies have many commonalities, both being family-owned businesses with an eye on continuous growth and technological development.”