Besiktas scores another tanker win

Turkey’s Besiktas Group has sealed its fifth tanker purchase since June. Sources report that the outfit snapped up a ship locally, adding the 12-year-old, 50,000 dwt Bismark Bernas, a Korean built chemical tanker. The ship has already been delivered and renamed Harbiye . No price has been attached, but online portal VesselsValue indicates that the ship is worth around $22m.

Istanbul-headed Besiktas has some 25 young tankers in its fleet list, the majority being chemical tankers. It also has two capesize bulkers and the same number of container vessels. The Kalkavan family is the main shareholder of the diverse group, which is also involved in shipmanagement, shipbuilding, repair, with businesses outside the shipping industry too.