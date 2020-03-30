Betatron forms partnership with YPSN and Heron Advisory for maritime investments

Hong Kong-based venture capital firm Betatron has announced a partnership with YPSN (Young Professionals In Shipping Network) and Heron Advisory to develop venture capital investment funds and accelerators in the maritime industry.

Betatron will be investing up to $500,000 into each startup and run a 4-months acceleration program which focuses on business growth and fundraising and concludes with a global investor roadshow in Silicon Valley, Singapore and Hong Kong. Applications are open and will close on April 15th.

According to Betatron, startup companies focusing on the shipping and maritime industry will have access to YPSN’s strong network of maritime corporations, international organisations and industry CEOs and they will also benefit from the consulting expertise of Heron Advisory who work closely with corporates and governments across Asia and Europe to drive transformation in the maritime industry.

“I am very excited about this partnership which brings together three broad-based and complementary networks in the venture cpaital as well as maritime industries for the benefit of our portfolio companies,” said Matthias Knobloch, managing director of Betatron.