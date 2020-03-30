Betatron forms partnership with YPSN and Heron Advisory for maritime investments

March 30th, 2020 Finance and Insurance, Greater China 0 comments

Hong Kong-based venture capital firm Betatron has announced a partnership with YPSN (Young Professionals In Shipping Network) and Heron Advisory to develop venture capital investment funds and accelerators in the maritime industry.

Betatron will be investing up to $500,000 into each startup and run a 4-months acceleration program which focuses on business growth and fundraising and concludes with a global investor roadshow in Silicon Valley, Singapore and Hong Kong. Applications are open and will close on April 15th.

According to Betatron, startup companies focusing on the shipping and maritime industry will have access to YPSN’s strong network of maritime corporations, international organisations and industry CEOs and they will also benefit from the consulting expertise of Heron Advisory who work closely with corporates and governments across Asia and Europe to drive transformation in the maritime industry.

“I am very excited about this partnership which brings together three broad-based and complementary networks in the venture cpaital as well as maritime industries for the benefit of our portfolio companies,” said Matthias Knobloch, managing director of Betatron.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

