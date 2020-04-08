Bibby HydroMap goes into administration

April 8th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Survey specialist Bibby HydroMap, part of Bibby Marine, has gone into administration with KPMG’s Andrew Stone and Rick Harrison appointed joint administrators.

Formerly Osiris Projects, the company was established in 1997 providing hydrographic, geophysical, UXO, ROV and asset inspection surveys.

Cash flow issues led to the company seeking a potential buyer or investment partner, however initial interest did not result in a viable offer.

Around 100 staff are believed to have been made redundant as a result of the company’s collapse.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

