Bibby HydroMap goes into administration

Survey specialist Bibby HydroMap, part of Bibby Marine, has gone into administration with KPMG’s Andrew Stone and Rick Harrison appointed joint administrators.

Formerly Osiris Projects, the company was established in 1997 providing hydrographic, geophysical, UXO, ROV and asset inspection surveys.

Cash flow issues led to the company seeking a potential buyer or investment partner, however initial interest did not result in a viable offer.

Around 100 staff are believed to have been made redundant as a result of the company’s collapse.