Bibby Marine Services and Bibby Maritime combine

Service operation vessels provider Bibby Marine Services and floating accommodation specialist Bibby Maritime will merge their operations into one business, Bibby Marine.

Combining the services has been driven by growing synergies within the marine sector, typically supporting construction and maintenance activities and government/hospitality needs globally.

Operating the two businesses as one, and as a direct subsidiary of the Bibby Line Group, will allow greater efficiencies in all areas of the business, Bibby Marine said.

“Based on internal and external feedback, we felt the time was right to reposition under a single strong entity to bring a renewed focus to our goal. We could find no better name than that of Bibby Marine given its historical importance to the team, our clients and the wider Bibby Line Group,” said Nigel Quinn, CEO of Bibby Marine.