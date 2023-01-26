AmericasEuropeFinance and InsuranceGas

Bid launched to take GasLog Partners private

Peter Livanos-controlled GasLog has launched a near $400m bid to take New York-listed GasLog Partners private. Combined, the two entities would have a fleet of 38 LNG carriers.

Privately held GasLog is offering $7.70 per unit in the unsolicited non-binding proposal for the nearly 70% of the common units it does not control to take GasLog Partners private.

“GasLog Ltd is well positioned to negotiate and complete the transaction in an expeditious manner,” GasLog director Antonis Papadimitriou said in a letter to GasLog Partners.

