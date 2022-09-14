Biden administration takes steps to strengthen offshore safety standards

The US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has announced a new proposed rule that builds on reforms instituted by the Interior Department since the Deepwater Horizon tragedy in 2010 that killed 11 offshore workers, caused billions of dollars of damage, and has had lasting impacts to the environmental landscape in the Gulf of Mexico.

Proposed revisions to the 2019 Well Control Rule, which will be published in the Federal Register this week, focus on well integrity and blowout prevention to help protect human lives and the environment by incorporating the latest technology and the lessons learned from operator experience and incident data since the current rule was adopted.

In the immediate aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon incident in 2010, BSEE adopted several recommendations from multiple investigation teams to improve the safety of offshore energy operations, leading to the publication of the 2016 Well Control Rule. In May 2019, BSEE published a final rule that weakened certain safety provisions. The new proposed rule would revise some of the items that were amended or rescinded in 2019 during the Trump administration.

The new rule proposes revisions that would: require blowout preventer systems (BOPs) to be able to close and seal the wellbore to the well’s kick tolerance design at all times; remove the option for operators to submit failure data to designated third parties, instead requiring the submittal of failure data directly to BSEE; require independent third parties to be accredited by a qualified standards-development organization; specify that surface BOPs on existing floating facilities must follow the dual shear ram requirements when replacing an entire BOP stack; require that remotely operated vehicles be capable of opening and closing each shear ram on a BOP; and require the operator to provide test results to BSEE within 72 hours after completion of the tests if BSEE is unable to witness testing.

Publication of the proposed rule will initiate a 60-day public comment period, open until November 14.