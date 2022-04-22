Biden bans Russian ships from calling at America ports

Eight weeks into the invasion of Ukraine President Joe Biden has finally decided to join Canada, the UK and the European Union in banning all Russian-affiliated ships from calling at American ports.

“That means no ship, no ship that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by a Russian entity, will be allowed to dock in a United States port or access our shores. None,” Biden said yesterday.

Russian vessels made up less than 3% of all calls at US ports last year.

The difficulties of enforcing sanctions against Russia are becoming increasingly evident with a host of foreign shipowners still making a fortune shifting commodities out of the world’s largest nation.