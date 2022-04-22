AmericasEuropePorts and LogisticsRegulatory

Biden bans Russian ships from calling at America ports

Sam Chambers
April 22, 2022
Eight weeks into the invasion of Ukraine President Joe Biden has finally decided to join Canada, the UK and the European Union in banning all Russian-affiliated ships from calling at American ports.

“That means no ship, no ship that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by a Russian entity, will be allowed to dock in a United States port or access our shores. None,” Biden said yesterday.
Russian vessels made up less than 3% of all calls at US ports last year.

The difficulties of enforcing sanctions against Russia are becoming increasingly evident with a host of foreign shipowners still making a fortune shifting commodities out of the world’s largest nation.

  1. “ out of the world’s largest nation.” Russia is not the world’s largest nation. The country occupies largest landmass, which is completely different.

  2. What about all the Russia owned ships that are being “sold” and reflagged? This will make precious little difference b8t the will keep the punters fooled, just ask Al de Pf.

