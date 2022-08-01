Bilfinger awarded Gulf of Mexico contract by Shell

Bilfinger has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract for routine mechanical maintenance of Shell‘s oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The industrial services provider will be responsible for all routine maintenance services and fabrication across Shell’s deepwater GOM fleet for a minimum of three years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

Having provided maintenance, ISP (insulation, scaffolding, painting) and non-destructive testing services in the US for over 35 years, Bilfinger is expanding its service portfolio in the GOM market with this new order.

A team from Bilfinger North America will take over all routine mechanical maintenance work, including in-house piping and module fabrication, scaffolding, and rope access services. Approximately 100 Bilfinger employees will work full time on a rotational basis, with the option to competitively bid selectively on large-scale projects.