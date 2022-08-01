AmericasOffshore

Bilfinger awarded Gulf of Mexico contract by Shell

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 2, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Shell

Bilfinger has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract for routine mechanical maintenance of Shell‘s oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The industrial services provider will be responsible for all routine maintenance services and fabrication across Shell’s deepwater GOM fleet for a minimum of three years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

Having provided maintenance, ISP (insulation, scaffolding, painting) and non-destructive testing services in the US for over 35 years, Bilfinger is expanding its service portfolio in the GOM market with this new order.

A team from Bilfinger North America will take over all routine mechanical maintenance work, including in-house piping and module fabrication, scaffolding, and rope access services. Approximately 100 Bilfinger employees will work full time on a rotational basis, with the option to competitively bid selectively on large-scale projects.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 2, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button