Bilfinger Salamis awarded inspection contract with Total

Bilfinger Salamis Danmark, a subsidiary of UK-based Bilfinger Salamis, has won a €40m ($48.2m) inspection contract for Total E&P assets in Denmark.

The five-year deal, with two one-year extension options, is set to commence in July this year and will see the company deliver a range of services, focussing on advanced non-destructive testing techniques across all of Total’s offshore assets in the Danish North Sea.

“With this major contract from Total, Bilfinger continues on its growth path in the strategic business area of inspection services,” said Duncan Hall, chief operating officer of Bilfinger.

“The award follows two recent contract successes in Denmark, making Bilfinger one of the largest local providers of offshore non-destructive testing inspection services just three years after the set-up of our local branch.”

In March this year, Bilfinger Salamis UK was awarded a three-year offshore inspection contract by Altera Infrastructure for provision of conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (ANDT) services on assets operated by Altera in the UK.