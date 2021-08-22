Billion-dollar dredging work at Port Houston expected to start this October

The Port of Houston Authority has signed a project partnership agreement (PPA) with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel. The PPA commits Port Houston to the responsibilities of the project, details the terms of the expansion and permits the start of dredging of the federal waterway.

Known as Project 11, the billion-dollar dredging project is the 11th major improvement of the channel in its more than 100-year history.

“It is a critical step to provide a wider, deeper channel that maintains two-way vessel traffic to more safely and efficiently deliver everyday goods and petrochemical products to and from the region,” said Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther.

Project 11’s first dredge contract is expected to be awarded as early as this October.