BIMCO appoints David Loosley as new CEO

BIMCO has appointed David Loosley as its new Secretary General & CEO, replacing the retiring Angus Frew, with effect from June 2020.

Loosley joins from the Institute of Marine Engineering Science & Technology (IMarEST), which he has led for eight years, and prior to IMarEST was with the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) .

Sadan Kaptanoglu, BIMCO president, commented: “We are delighted to have found a successor who can continue to build on the excellent work carried out by Angus Frew in positioning BIMCO as the world’s largest international shipping association. David has outstanding communications skills and is a proven leader of an international shipping-related business.”