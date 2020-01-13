BIMCO appoints David Loosley as new CEO

BIMCO appoints David Loosley as new CEO

January 14th, 2020 Europe 0 comments

BIMCO has appointed David Loosley as its new Secretary General & CEO, replacing the retiring Angus Frew, with effect from June 2020.

Loosley joins from the Institute of Marine Engineering Science & Technology (IMarEST), which he has led for eight years, and prior to IMarEST was with the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) .

Sadan Kaptanoglu, BIMCO president, commented: “We are delighted to have found a successor who can continue to build on the excellent work carried out by Angus Frew in positioning BIMCO as the world’s largest international shipping association. David has outstanding communications skills and is a proven leader of an international shipping-related business.”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.