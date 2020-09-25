EuropeOperations

BIMCO directors map out the association’s future leadership

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers September 25, 2020
BIMCO

BIMCO, one of the world’s largest shipping organisations, has mapped out its likely succession plans for the coming few years.

Sadan Kaptanoglu, the current BIMCO president, is set to hand over the reigns to Wah Kwong’s Sabrina Chao next year for a two-year tenure at the top of the organisation. This week the association’s board of directors have approved the nomination of German shipowner, Nikolaus H. Schües, as president designate, to take over from Chao in 2023.

Schües, a second generation Hamburg shipowner, is the CEO Reederei F. Laeisz, overseeing a fleet of containerships, car carriers, LPG tankers and research vessels.

The official election of both the next BIMCO president and the president designate will take place at the BIMCO general meeting in the summer of 2021.

