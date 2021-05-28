BIMCO film pressures governments to protect the world’s seafarers

Few professions have suffered more during the pandemic than seafaring – the daily toll of extended stretches at sea with little or no regard or gratitude from the authorities has taken a terrible hit on crew morale over the past 14 months.

With this in mind shipping organisation BIMCO yesterday launched a slick advert, the second in the series of films produced to raise awareness. “We are asking governments around the world to take responsibility because we have the right to be safe, to go home after work, to stay protected, not be forgotten about or neglected,” the narrator states in a frank call on governments and decision-makers worldwide to step up and support the seafarers behind world trade. It’s our responsibility to facilitate your lives. It’s the government’s turn to look after ours



“Never have we faced more urgency to make sure our seafarers are given the support they need and the fairness they deserve. These are the people that keep the world supplied, the people behind world trade,” said BIMCO’s CEO, David Loosley.

“The pandemic has demonstrated that too many outside the shipping community are unaware of the crucial role that seafarers play. The lack of action by governments needs to be addressed repeatedly so that our seafarers are protected and can go home safely after work,” Loosley said.

In addition to the lack of action in finding solutions that will allow crew change – including seafarer vaccination programmes – seafarers are exposed to other safety issues that urgently require the attention and action of governments notably with piracy and kidnappings growing off the Gulf of Guinea.

The film can be viewed here.