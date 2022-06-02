BIMCO hires Thomas Damsgaard to head new Houston office

International shipping association BIMCO has opened a new office in Houston, Texas to better serve its members in the Americas. Thomas Damsgaard, President at Vimar Global in Houston since 2004, now heads up that office, having joined on June 1.

The US office complements BIMCO’s offices in Athens, London, Shanghai, Singapore, and the headquarters in Denmark. The association plans to open an office in Brussels to be closer to EU decision-makers.

“The new office in Houston will focus on delivering services to customers and recruiting new members, scaling up BIMCO training activities in the United States, and providing an additional support centre for SmartCon users,” said Michael Lund, Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO.

“The location in Houston will also make it possible for BIMCO to offer round-the-clock services, while advocacy work in Washington, DC will continue to be run from the BIMCO headquarters.”

An opening reception for the Houston office is to be held in connection with “Breakbulk Americas” in September.