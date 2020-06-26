Operations

BIMCO launches Covid-19 crew change clause

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers June 26, 2020
International shipping association BIMCO has launched a special Covid-19 crew change clause for time charter parties. The new clause is designed to give owners the liberty to deviate for crew changes under tightly defined circumstances. It also provides an option for charterers to contribute to the crew change in recognition of the potentially high cost of making a Covid-19 related crew change.

“Although the cost of crew changes is usually for owners’ account under a charter party, the extraordinary and unusual circumstances created by Covid-19 have left some owners unable to conduct crew changes on the ship’s trade route. With crew now onboard for periods extending beyond their contracts of employment, owners need to have the flexibility to deviate to an alternative place if crew changes can’t be done at the places where the ship is ordered by charterers. This clause is designed to help them with that process and to encourage charterers to assist,” said Soren Larsen, deputy secretary general at BIMCO.

