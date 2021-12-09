BIMCO poaches Maersk analyst to replace Peter Sand

Shipping association BIMCO has appointed Niels Rasmussen as its chief shipping analyst who will take up his new role on January 3, 2022. He will replace Peter Sand, who joined Oslo-based ocean freight rate benchmarking platform and container shipping index Xeneta earlier this year.

Most recently Rasmussen was global head of research at Maersk Broker, a role he held for six years focusing on dry bulk, tanker, and container sectors. Prior to that, Rasmussen held several different roles at Maersk Line, which took him around the world including postings in Japan, Singapore, and the United States.

“We are delighted that Niels will be heading our shipping market analysis team. BIMCO will continue to publish its quarterly reports about the main shipping segments while increasing our focus on the solutions and impacts of decarbonisation,” said Michael Lund, deputy secretary-general at BIMCO.

“I am excited to join BIMCO and look forward to contributing to the industry’s understanding of market developments – from supply chain issues to challenges caused by the pandemic. I also look forward to working with the rest of the BIMCO team,” added Rasmussen.