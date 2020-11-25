BIMCO to set up London office

BIMCO, one of the world’s largest shipping organisations, will open a new office in London at the beginning of 2021.

The new office will support the organisation’s regulatory affairs activities with Dr. Bev Mackenzie taking up the role of BIMCO’s permanent representative at the IMO from February 1, 2021.

“Opening an office in London is a logical next step for BIMCO. To serve our member’s interest the best we can, BIMCO needs to maintain even closer relations with people, companies and organisations in one of the world’s key shipping hubs,” said Sadan Kaptanoglu, president of BIMCO president.

The broader intention of the new presence in London is to enhance capacity in the increasingly important policy and regulatory field.

“The agenda at the IMO is growing and becoming increasingly complex and political, and it requires more focus and effort to make sure that we always provide the practical input that BIMCO is known for,” said Lars Robert Pedersen, who is responsible for BIMCO’s regulatory activities.

Apart from its head office in Denmark, BIMCO also has offices in Athens, Shanghai and Singapore with a fifth local office already under consideration.