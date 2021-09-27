Asia

BIMCO’s deputy secretary general to relocate to Singapore

September 27, 2021
BIMCO’s deputy secretary general, Søren Larsen, will relocate to Singapore in the first quarter of 2022 to strengthen Asian membership ties at the world’s largest shipping association.

The BIMCO Singapore office opened in 2016. The office has been headed by Maite Bolivar Klarup until this summer when she relocated to Canada.

“I am delighted that Søren is relocating to Singapore to strengthen our global outreach and further develop our footprint in Asia. In addition to expanding our contractual expertise, Søren will be joined by Ashok Srinivasan, manager, maritime safety and security, to boost our technical knowledge in the region,” said BIMCO’s secretary general and CEO, David Loosley.

Larsen will retain his role as deputy secretary general, keeping overall responsibility of BIMCO’s contractual work.
BIMCO is also present in Shanghai, opening its office in 2013.

