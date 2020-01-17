Binhai Heavy Machinery secures jackup charter contract

Binhai Heavy Machinery secures jackup charter contract

January 17th, 2020 Americas, Greater China, Offshore 0 comments

Tianjin Binhai Heavy Machinery, a subsidiary yard of Taiyuan Heavy Industry, has entered into a charter contract with Mexican drilling company Perforaciones Marítimas Mexicanas (PMM) for a newbuild jackup rig.

Under the contract, PMM will charter the rig from Binhai Heavy for a fix period of 600 days, with two 360-day options, and the company also has the right to purchase the rig before the end of second optional period.

If all the options are executed, Binhai Heavy will secure an total income of $125.6m from the contract.

According to Taiyuan Heavy, the company has invested a total of RMB1.33bn ($194m) on the construction of the rig and the charter contract will greatly minimise the company’s loss from the rig.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.