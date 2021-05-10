AmericasPorts and Logistics

Bipartisan legislation introduced to improve resiliency of US ports

Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMay 11, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

Legislation was introduced in the US Congress to help upgrade ports to meet the challenges of extreme weather events, flooding and a rise in the sea level, and to increase funding for infrastructure projects at inland river ports.

The Resilient Ports Act is endorsed by Democrats Peter DeFazio, Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Salud Carbajal, Chair of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, and by Republican Sam Graves, Transportation and Infrastructure Ranking Member.

In addition to building resiliency, the bill would enable funding for port infrastructure projects that reduce the overall carbon footprint from port operations.

“Like so much of our nation’s infrastructure, our ports are years, even decades behind the times, which affects our global competitiveness in the maritime sector. This bipartisan legislation – which will help reduce carbon pollution and ensure our ports are resilient to events related to climate change – is a key part of the solution,” said DeFazio.

Tags
Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMay 11, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button