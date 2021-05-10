Bipartisan legislation introduced to improve resiliency of US ports

Legislation was introduced in the US Congress to help upgrade ports to meet the challenges of extreme weather events, flooding and a rise in the sea level, and to increase funding for infrastructure projects at inland river ports.

The Resilient Ports Act is endorsed by Democrats Peter DeFazio, Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Salud Carbajal, Chair of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, and by Republican Sam Graves, Transportation and Infrastructure Ranking Member.

In addition to building resiliency, the bill would enable funding for port infrastructure projects that reduce the overall carbon footprint from port operations.

“Like so much of our nation’s infrastructure, our ports are years, even decades behind the times, which affects our global competitiveness in the maritime sector. This bipartisan legislation – which will help reduce carbon pollution and ensure our ports are resilient to events related to climate change – is a key part of the solution,” said DeFazio.