Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal moves into renewables December 20th, 2019 Sam Chambers Europe

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, who quit as CEO at John Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean dry bulk shipping firm earlier this year, is joining renewables company, Statkraft as executive vice president.

By 2025, Statkraft has laid out its ambition to become one of the world’s leading renewable companies. Statkraft’s planned growth in European wind and solar is an important part of this ambition and will be the responsibility of Ringstad Vartdal.

“Statkraft has an ambitious strategy and unique position for further growth within renewable energy. I am very much looking forward to embarking on this task and contribute to this growth together with the rest of the organisation,” Ringstad Vartdal, said.