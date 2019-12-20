Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal moves into renewables

December 20th, 2019

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, who quit as CEO at John Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean dry bulk shipping firm earlier this year, is joining renewables company, Statkraft as executive vice president.

By 2025, Statkraft has laid out its ambition to become one of the world’s leading renewable companies. Statkraft’s planned growth in European wind and solar is an important part of this ambition and will be the responsibility of Ringstad Vartdal.

“Statkraft has an ambitious strategy and unique position for further growth within renewable energy. I am very much looking forward to embarking on this task and contribute to this growth together with the rest of the organisation,” Ringstad Vartdal, said.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

