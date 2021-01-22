Bjoern Sprotte joins V.Group as ceo of ship management

Bjoern Sprotte, who recently left his role of CEO at OSM, has been appointed chief executive officer, ship management at V.Group.

Sprotte will be based in Hamburg, reporting to recently appointed group CEO René Kofod-Olsen.

Franck Kayser, who was in charge of ship management at V.Group, will be assuming leadership of the group’s activities in Denmark.

Commenting on the changes, Kofod-Olsen said: “I am delighted to welcome Bjoern to V.Group. He has an extensive depth and breadth of experience in the maritime industry and possesses the commercial, technical and operational skills and knowledge to deliver sustainable benefits to our customers.

“Franck has made a significant contribution to V.Group over the last two and a half years. He will assume the role of managing director, Denmark and will focus his energy on strategic growth opportunities in this important market, with a view to growing both our ship management and broader service offerings.”